Niger APC Aspirants Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of 2026 Primaries

Ahead of the 2026 primary elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, aspirants contesting for various elective positions, including the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate, have signed a peace accord aimed at ensuring peaceful and violence-free primaries.

The peace accord, initiated in collaboration with security agencies and other stakeholders, forms part of efforts to prevent electoral violence before, during and after the APC primary elections scheduled for May 15, 2026.

Speaking on the development, the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, Adamu Elleman, stressed the need for aspirants and their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully and comply with the rules guiding the electoral process.

READ ALSO: APC Postpones House Of Reps Primary To Saturday

According to the agreement signed by the aspirants, all candidates pledged to avoid religious, ethnic and tribal sentiments during campaigns, while refraining from inflammatory statements capable of inciting violence.

The accord also cautioned against provocative remarks, as well as the destruction of campaign posters, billboards and other campaign materials belonging to political opponents.

The aspirants further agreed to monitor the activities of their supporters and political associates to ensure strict compliance with the peace accord and existing electoral laws.

The agreement reaffirmed the commitment of all parties involved to peaceful coexistence, political tolerance and issue-based campaigns as preparations intensify for the APC primaries across Niger State.