Xi Warns Trump On Taiwan At Beijing Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart Donald Trump that missteps on Taiwan could push their two countries into “conflict”, a stark opening salvo as they met in Beijing on Thursday at a superpower summit.

Trump had arrived in China with accolades for his host, calling Xi a “great leader” and “friend”, as he predicted their countries would have “a fantastic future together”.

But beyond the pomp as he welcomed Trump, Xi in less effusive tones said the two sides “should be partners and not rivals”, while highlighting the issue of Taiwan — which Beijing claims as its territory — straight off the bat.

“The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations,” Xi said, according to remarks published by Chinese state media shortly after the start of the talks, which lasted two hours 15 minutes.

“If mishandled, the two nations could collide or even come into conflict, pushing the entire China-US relationship into a highly perilous situation,” Xi added.

READ ALSO: Trump, Xi Agreed Strait Of Hormuz ‘Must Remain Open’ — White House

Trump’s trip to Beijing is the first by a US president in nearly a decade, with the grand reception belying a roster of unresolved trade and geopolitical tensions between the two countries.

Xi greeted Trump with a red-carpet welcome at the opulent Great Hall of the People, with military band fanfare, a 21-gun salute and a host of schoolchildren jumping and chanting “welcome!”.

Seemingly enjoying the ceremony, Trump said “the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before”.

Xi instead referenced an ancient Greek political theory about the risks of war when a rising power rivals a ruling power.

“Can China and the United States transcend the so-called ‘Thucydides Trap’ and forge a new paradigm for major-power relations?” Xi asked, adding that “cooperation benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both”.

There has been plenty of the latter since Trump’s last visit in 2017, with the two countries having spent much of 2025 embroiled in a dizzying trade war and at odds on many major global issues.

‘Blunt language’

Taiwan is a longstanding sore point.

The United States recognises only Beijing, but under domestic law is required to provide weapons to Taiwan for its defence.

China has sworn to take the self-ruled democracy and has not ruled out using force, ramping up military pressure in recent years.

Following Xi’s Thursday comments, Taipei called China the “sole risk” to regional peace, and insisted “the US side has repeatedly reaffirmed its clear and firm support”.

Trump had said Monday he would speak to Xi about US arms sales to Taiwan, a departure from Washington’s historic insistence that it will not consult Beijing on the matter.

The White House said the initial talks on Thursday had been “good”, though it did not mention Taiwan in the readout.

Adam Ni, editor of newsletter China Neican, told AFP that while Xi’s “blunt language” was not uncommon in Chinese foreign policy, it was unusual coming from the leader himself.

China has been “signalling a desire for US compromise on Taiwan”, the National University of Singapore’s Chong Ja Ian told AFP.

Xi’s demand could suggest “they see some opportunity to convince Trump”, he said.

Iran overshadows

In its brief readout, the White House said the leaders talked about the Iran war, an issue that analysts have said could weaken Trump’s position, having already forced him to postpone this trip.

The two sides “agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy”, the White House said.

According to the Americans, Xi also said China was opposed to the militarisation of the vital waterway, or any attempt to charge for its use.

The Chinese foreign ministry earlier said the Middle East had been discussed but did not give further details.

The two men also discussed economic cooperation, with Trump hoping for business deals on agriculture, aircraft and other sectors.

Elite businessmen in his delegation, including Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and Tesla’s Elon Musk, were at the welcome ceremony and joined for a portion of the Trump-Xi talks, the White House said.

Xi told the executives China’s “doors to the outside world will open wider and wider”, state media reported.

The Chinese president said pre-summit talks between top officials in South Korea on trade had “reached results that were generally balanced and positive”.

He urged both sides to “safeguard the current hard-won positive momentum”, with the presidents set to discuss extending the one-year tariff truce reached during their last meeting in October.

The Ukraine conflict and North Korea were also discussed at Thursday’s meeting, China’s foreign ministry said.

Taking a break from negotiating, the two men visited the Temple of Heaven, a World Heritage site where China’s emperors once prayed for good harvests.

They will return to the Great Hall of the People this evening for a state banquet.