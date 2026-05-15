UPDATED: Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Hits 15.69% – NBS

Nigeria’s headline inflation now stands at 15.69 per cent as of April 2026, according to the latest consumer price index (CPI) released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the CPI published on Friday, the latest figure moved up from the 15.38 per cent recorded in March 2026.

“In April 2026, the headline inflation rate rose to 15.69%, up from 15.38% in March 2026 and stood at 26.82% in the same month of the preceding year (April 2025),” the report read in part.

“Looking at the movement, the April 2026 headline inflation rate showed an increase of 0.31% compared to the March 2026 Headline inflation rate.”

The NBS said that on a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in April 2026 was 2.13%, which was 2.05% lower than the figure recorded in March 2026 (4.18%).

“This means that in April 2026, the rate of increase in the average price level was lower than the rate of increase in the average price level in March 2026,” the NBS said.

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The agency said the country’s food inflation rate for April 2026 was at 16.06 per cent on a year-on-year basis. It said the food inflation rate was at 24.68 per cent in the same month last year; that is, April 2025.

“On a month-on-month basis, the Food inflation rate in April 2026 was 3.63%, down by 0.54% points from March 2026 (4.17%),” the NBS said.

“This can be attributed to the rate of change in the average prices of the following products: millet whole grain, yam flour, ginger (fresh), beef, garri, yam tuber, pepper (fresh), crayfish, cassava tuber, beans, Irish potatoes, tomatoes (fresh), wheat grain (sold loose), soybeans, guinea corn, plantain, carrots (Fresh) etc.”

It said the average annual rate of food inflation for the twelve months ending April 2026, relative to the previous twelve-month average, was 17.55%, which was 17.05% points lower than the average annual rate of change recorded in April 2025 (34.60%).

“In April 2026, Food inflation on a year-on-year basis was highest in Enugu (32.67%), Kwara (30.77%), and Adamawa (30.14%), while Borno (1.67%), Jigawa (6.17%), and Taraba (7.19%) recorded the slowest rise in Food inflation on a year-on-year basis,” the report read.

“On a month-on-month basis, however, April 2026 Food inflation was highest in Niger (8.53%), Bauchi (6.78%), and Kogi (6.72%), while Kebbi (0.23%),

Katsina (0.47%) and Bayelsa (1.29%) recorded the slowest rise in Food inflation on a month-on-month basis.”