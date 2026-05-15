Kaduna Govt Steps Up Flood Preparedness, Begins Sensitisation Campaign

The Kaduna State Government has intensified efforts to raise public awareness and strengthen emergency preparedness following the 2026 Seasonal Climate Prediction released by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), which identified Kaduna as one of the states vulnerable to flooding due to expected above-normal rainfall during the 2026 rainy season.

In a statement issued by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki, the government reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property through coordinated sensitisation programmes and disaster response initiatives across the state.

According to the NiMet forecast, rainfall in Kaduna State is expected to begin between May 19 and June 10, 2026, while the rainy season is projected to end between October 5 and October 21, 2026.

The forecast also warned of a possible severe 21-day dry spell between June and August, a condition that could further increase the risk of flooding and other environmental challenges.

Speaking on the development, Maiyaki stated that the government is treating it with utmost seriousness, emphasising that early preparedness and public cooperation are essential in minimising the impact of flooding on communities.

He explained that the Ministry of Information and Culture, in partnership with the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), has launched a statewide awareness campaign aimed at educating residents on flood prevention, mitigation, and safety measures.

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Residents were advised to regularly clear drainage channels around their homes and business premises, avoid dumping refuse into waterways, and adopt preventive measures such as the use of sandbags and other local flood-control solutions.

The commissioner also appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders, media organisations, civil society groups, and other stakeholders to support the government’s efforts by promoting environmental sanitation and sharing verified information with the public.

As part of its proactive measures, KADSEMA has commenced vulnerability assessments in flood-prone communities, strengthened emergency response coordination, and initiated the pre-positioning of rescue resources in high-risk areas.

Maiyaki reiterated that the safety and well-being of citizens remain a top priority for the Kaduna State Government.

He said that the government will continue working closely with relevant agencies and communities to ensure effective disaster risk reduction and the timely dissemination of information throughout the rainy season.