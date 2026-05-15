Katsina Govt Disburses ₦83.9m Relief To Fire Victims

The Katsina State Government has flagged off the disbursement of over ₦83.9 million in cash assistance to 47 victims of fire disasters across the 34 Local Government Areas of the state, reaffirming its commitment to protecting lives and supporting vulnerable citizens during times of hardship.

The Katsina State Deputy Governor, Faruq Jobe, performed the flag-off ceremony on Thursday at the Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Office located at the Old Government House, Katsina.

Addressing beneficiaries and stakeholders during the exercise, Jobe sympathised with victims who lost homes, businesses, valuables and livelihoods to recent fire outbreaks across various communities in the state.

He acknowledged that no amount of assistance could fully replace the devastating losses suffered by the victims but stressed that the government has a responsibility to stand firmly with its citizens in difficult times.

“We know that no amount of money can replace what you have lost — homes, shops, livelihoods, and, in some cases, irreplaceable personal belongings. But in times like this, government must show that it stands with its people, not just in words but in action,” the deputy governor said.

Jobe explained that the intervention forms part of the administration’s policy of responsive and compassionate governance aimed at providing immediate relief and helping victims rebuild their lives and businesses.

According to him, the present administration has so far disbursed a total of N300 million to victims of fire disasters across the state since its inception.

He urged beneficiaries to make judicious use of the support while also embracing fire prevention and safety sensitisation programmes being conducted by SEMA and the State Fire Service.

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“Prevention remains better and cheaper than cure or recovery,” he emphasised, while assuring residents that the administration would continue strengthening emergency response systems and institutional frameworks to ensure quicker and more effective disaster management.

In her welcome address, the Executive Secretary of Katsina State Emergency Management Agency, Binta Dangani, described the exercise as the fourth phase of cash disbursement to fire disaster victims since the assumption of office of Governor Dikko Radda in May 2023.

Dangani said the intervention demonstrates the administration’s compassion and dedication towards supporting vulnerable citizens affected by disasters across the state.

Providing a breakdown of previous interventions, Dangani disclosed that the first disbursement in 2023/2024 saw 103 victims across 34 Local Government Areas receive ₦64 million. The second phase, conducted in 2025, benefitted 102 victims from 14 Local Government Areas with ₦65 million, while the third exercise, held in November 2025, recorded the disbursement of over ₦99 million to 157 victims.

She explained that the current fourth phase would see 47 victims receive a total of ₦83,984,200 as assistance.

The SEMA Executive Secretary also condoled families who lost loved ones in various fire incidents across the state, particularly the tragic Kofar Sauri inferno, where a family of five reportedly lost their lives after fire engulfed their residence at night.

She revealed that the agency recently distributed building materials to 14,586 flood victims across 25 Local Government Areas, alongside support to affected residents within the state capital.

Dangani appealed to residents to observe proper safety measures in handling electrical appliances, cooking equipment, fuel storage and other hazardous materials to reduce the increasing cases of fire outbreaks in the state.

She commended Governor Radda for his continuous support and commitment towards disaster response and humanitarian interventions across Katsina State.