Lagos Food Hubs Record ₦3.8bn Transactions — Agric Commissioner

The Lagos Government has disclosed that its food hub initiative recorded transactions worth over ₦3.8 billion as the state moves to expand structured agro-produce markets across strategic locations.

This is according to the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Abisola Olusanya, who spoke on Friday at the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing held at Alausa, Ikeja.

Olusanya said the Lagos Fresh Food Hub at Idi-Oro, Mushin, had continued to deliver a strong economic impact by improving food aggregation, strengthening farmer-to-market linkages, and creating employment opportunities.

According to her, Lagos State had earlier recorded over ₦2.6 billion in transaction value at the hub.

She added that more than 850 vendors have been registered under the initiative, with over 7,000 direct and indirect jobs created through trading, logistics, food handling, and related activities.

“The Fresh Food Hub at Idi-Oro, Mushin, has already demonstrated the value of structured market infrastructure by improving food aggregation, supporting direct farmer-to-market linkages, creating jobs, and enabling better produce handling,” Olusanya said.

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The commissioner disclosed that the state government was now scaling up the initiative through the construction of additional mid-level agro-produce hubs across Lagos.

She also said the newly completed Mid-Level Agroproduce Hub at Abijo was commissioned virtually by President Bola Tinubu in April 2026, while another hub in Agege is expected to be launched within the next few months.

Olusanya stated that construction works are ongoing in Opebi, Ikorodu, and Bombata, while additional sites have been identified in Apapa, Festac, and the Lekki axis.

According to her, the long-term goal of the government is to establish a structured food distribution infrastructure across all Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas in the state.

She explained that the hubs are designed to reduce post-harvest losses, improve food distribution efficiency, and provide farmers and traders with more organised market systems.

The commissioner noted that the initiative forms part of the broader strategy of the Sanwo-Olu administration to modernise Lagos’ food economy through investments in logistics, storage, processing, and market infrastructure.

She added that the government remains focused on building a resilient food system capable of supporting a stable food supply, reducing waste, and improving access to affordable food for residents.