Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Left ADC To Test Popularity Elsewhere — Tambuwal

Former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has dismissed claims of a crisis within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), insisting that the recent defections of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso from the party to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were based on personal decisions rather than internal divisions.

The departures of the two opposition heavyweights, alongside several federal lawmakers, have fueled concerns that cracks may be emerging within the ADC-led coalition ahead of the general elections.

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Reacting to the development during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Senator Tambuwal claimed the duo wanted to ride on their popularity on a different platform.

“I do not believe that it was out of any crack. I believe that they wanted to go to another platform for them to possibly test their popularity with the Nigerian people at the general elections.”

The exits had sparked claims in some political circles that the ADC presidential structure was already tilted in favour of Atiku Abubakar, with many observers alleging that the party’s direction had effectively been decided before the contest fully began.

Addressing the speculation, Tambuwal denied claims that the ADC had been designed to favour Atiku, insisting that neither Obi nor Kwankwaso publicly accused the party of bias.

“I didn’t hear Governor Peter Obi saying so, I didn’t hear Distinguished Rabiu Kwankwaso saying so,” he stated.

“And if it is an assumption of any individual, observers or public commentators, I believe that with Distinguished Senator David Mark on the saddle as chairman of ADC, a level playing field would have been provided.”

Tambuwal also defended the integrity of former Senate President David Mark, arguing that none of the politicians who left the coalition could question his credibility or fairness.

He also insisted that no member of the party was excluded from decision-making within the ADC

”And stakeholder involvement is very clear in ADC. Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, was given an opportunity to bring the National Organising Secretary of the party.”

”Tell me who is it that is at the party that is clearly an Atiku person who is manning either the office of the National Chairman, or the National Secretary, or the Organising Secretary or the legal adviser of the party that is there.

”But Peter Obi was given National Organising Secretary, the heartbeat, the engine room of the party. And he brought the current National Organising Secretary of the party,” he said.