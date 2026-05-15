Several Injured In Libya Football Clashes, Govt Building Set Ablaze

The game, which was held behind closed doors, was suspended shortly before the final whistle after Al-Ittihad’s players protested over a penalty kick they believe should have been awarded, Libyan news agency LANA reported.

The incident led to fights between supporters and security forces outside the stadium, LANA said.

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The Libyan Presidential Council said people targeted the council of ministers’ headquarters in capital Tripoli “with acts of sabotage and arson”.

The fire was quickly contained, LANA said.

The council called for an investigation into the “unfortunate events”, saying that feelings of injustice must be addressed legally and “not through violence”.

AFP