Shakira, Burna Boy Release Official 2026 FIFA World Cup Anthem ‘Dai Dai’

Shakira and Burna Boy have joined forces for “Dai Dai”, the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The song was released on Friday, through Sony Music Latin and FIFA, marking a high-profile collaboration between two of the world’s most celebrated music stars.

Combining Shakira’s signature Latin pop and reggaetón sound with Burna Boy’s globally acclaimed Afrobeats style, the nearly four-minute track delivers an energetic and uplifting message centred on unity, resilience and the universal passion for football.

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Burna and Shakira’s Africa to the World cover star feature on Apple Music. Dai Dai Out Now. Link here: https://t.co/eAsTYdxxRy pic.twitter.com/aQWpffGlxt Advertisement — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) May 15, 2026

The multilingual chorus, “Dai dai, iko, dale, allez, let’s go”, combines expressions from different languages to reflect the tournament’s global appeal.

The lyrics speak to courage and belonging, with lines such as: “Knew from the day you were born / Here in this place, you belong / You’ve been this brave all along / What broke you once made you strong.”

Charity Initiative

Beyond its musical significance, “Dai Dai” is also tied to a major charitable campaign.

According to FIFA, all royalties from the song will go to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aimed at raising $100 million by the end of the tournament to support access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world.

Shakira is donating her entire share of the royalties, while Sony Music Latin will match the first $250,000 generated by the song.

Shakira, Burna Boy’s Historic Role

For Burna Boy, popularly known as the “African Giant”, the collaboration represents another milestone in his international career and highlights the growing influence of Afrobeats on the world stage.

His involvement continues the increasing presence of Nigerian and African artistes at major football events.

Davido became the first Nigerian to feature on an official FIFA World Cup song with Hayya Hayya (Better Together) for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Other Nigerian stars, including Rema and Tems, have also performed at globally televised sporting events, underscoring Afrobeats’ expanding international reach.

Shakira, widely regarded as the “Queen of World Cup Music”, has a long-standing association with FIFA tournaments.

Her 2010 anthem, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), became one of the most successful World Cup songs of all time, while La La La (Brazil 2014).

“Dai Dai” marks her latest contribution to the global sporting event.

Final Halftime Show

Shakira is expected to perform “Dai Dai” during the first-ever halftime show at a FIFA World Cup final.

The historic concert will take place on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium, where the tournament final will be staged.

The halftime show, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, is set to feature performances by Madonna, Shakira and BTS.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. It will be the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams.

With “Dai Dai”, FIFA hopes to build excitement for the expanded competition while promoting a message of unity and supporting educational opportunities for children worldwide.