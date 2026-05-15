Tinubu Arrives In Lagos After International Engagements

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Lagos following a three-nation trip to France, Kenya and Rwanda, where he participated in a series of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s economic and diplomatic ties.

The President’s return was announced in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, President Tinubu’s aircraft touched down at about 7:12 p.m. at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja.

He was received by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Deputy Governor; Femi Hamzat, the Chief of Staff to the President; Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly; Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly; and other government officials.

READ ALSO: Tinubu, Kagame Agree To Deepen Bilateral Relations

During his visit to France, President Tinubu met with global investors, where he emphasised his administration’s commitment to transparency and fiscal discipline.

He also explained the rationale behind the economic reforms introduced since assuming office.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In Nairobi, Kenya, the President participated in the Africa Forward Summit, co-hosted by Emmanuel Macron and William Ruto.

At the summit, President Tinubu called for reforms to the global financial system and advocated stronger economic integration to support Africa’s growth and prosperity.

He also highlighted Nigeria’s potential in the blue economy and pledged to share the country’s maritime intelligence infrastructure with willing states in the Gulf of Guinea.

While in Nairobi, the President held a bilateral meeting with the Madagascan President, Michael Randrianirina.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In Kigali, Rwanda, President Tinubu joined fellow African leaders, investors and chief executives at the Africa CEO Forum to discuss practical strategies for accelerating the continent’s economic transformation through regional integration and increased cross-border investment.

He also held a bilateral meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

During the forum, President Tinubu met with delegations from several multilateral and multinational organisations, including the International Finance Corporation, APM Terminals and Winme Group. The discussions reportedly yielded favourable outcomes for Nigeria.

The President also took part in panel discussions focused on the objectives and impact of his administration’s economic reform agenda.

While in Lagos, President Tinubu is expected to participate in the All Progressives Congress governorship primary elections, which begin on Saturday.

Earlier, the President urged party members and aspirants to “keep the peace and be ready to play as sportsmen and women in the overall interest of the party and our country.”