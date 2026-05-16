Abbas, Others Emerge APC Candidates In Kaduna House Of Reps Primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced winners of its House of Representatives primary elections held across Kaduna State on Saturday ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The primaries, conducted through a direct voting system and open ballot method, were monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Delegates openly lined up behind their preferred aspirants in an exercise party officials described as peaceful, transparent and orderly.

In the Zaria Federal Constituency, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, emerged unopposed after 1,376 delegates from the 13 wards affirmed his candidacy for a fifth term.

In Kaduna North Federal Constituency, former lawmaker Samaila Suleiman won the ticket with 3,049 votes, defeating his closest rival, Abdulaziz Kaka, who scored 65 votes.

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In Zango Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency, Amos Gwamna emerged winner with 1,930 votes, while in Soba Federal Constituency, former Kaduna State Commissioner for Public Works, Hamza Ibrahim, secured the ticket with 1,030 votes.

Mukthar Shehu Ladan clinched the APC ticket for Makarfi/Kudan Federal Constituency with 1,480 votes, while Ahmad Muhammad Munir retained the Lere Federal Constituency ticket with 1,120 votes.

In Kaura Federal Constituency, former Commissioner for Sports Development, Benjamin Gugong, defeated incumbent lawmaker Mathew Donatus by 1,085 votes to 255 votes.

Mukthar Zakari Chawai emerged winner for Kauru Federal Constituency with 1,750 votes, while Fidelix Joseph Bagudu secured the Chikun/Kajuru ticket with 1,580 votes.

In Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Daniel Amos won the ticket with 2,110 votes, while Gabriel Saleh clinched the Kachia/Kagarko Federal Constituency primary with 2,590 votes.

For Birnin Gwari/Giwa Federal Constituency, Abubakar Shehu Giwa emerged winner with 2,669 votes, while Hussaini Muhammad Jalo secured the Igabi Federal Constituency ticket with 1,171 votes.

In Kaduna South Federal Constituency, Hussaini Abdulkarim Ahmed won the primary with 1,130 votes, while Sadiq Ango Abdullahi emerged winner for Sabon Gari Federal Constituency with 920 votes.

The immediate past Accountant General of Kaduna State, Bashir Suleiman Zuntu, also secured the APC ticket for Ikara/Kubau Federal Constituency after polling 1,787 votes.

The party said the exercise reflected its commitment to internal democracy and transparent candidate selection ahead of the 2027 general elections.