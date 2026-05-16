Alonso Set For Appointment As Chelsea Manager – Reports

Xabi Alonso is set to be named as Chelsea’s new manager, just four months after being sacked by Real Madrid, according to various media reports on Saturday.

The Spaniard has reached an agreement in principle with the Premier League club and could be appointed before their match against Tottenham on Tuesday, reported Britain’s Press Association.

Chelsea were not expected to name a permanent successor to Liam Rosenior, who lost his job last month, before the end of the season.

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But signing Alonso would be a huge coup for the Blues, who have endured a miserable campaign and lost Saturday’s FA Cup final 1-0 to Manchester City.

Alonso led Bayer Leverkusen to their maiden Bundesliga title with a remarkable unbeaten campaign in 2023/24.

But the 44-year-old’s stay with Madrid proved short-lived as he lasted just seven months at the Santiago Bernabeu before being replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa.

Alonso, who played in England for Liverpool, would be the fifth permanent Chelsea manager since owners BlueCo bought the club in 2022, after Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, Enzo Maresca and Rosenior.

Chelsea sit ninth in the Premier League table and are unlikely to qualify for European football next season, with just two matches remaining this campaign.

AFP