APC Primaries: Buhari’s Son Defeats Ex-DSS DG’s Son In Daura Reps Race

Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari, son of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has defeated Auwal Lawal Musa, son of former DSS Director-General Lawal Musa Daura, to win the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the Daura/Sandamu/Mai’Adua Federal Constituency in Katsina State.

The APC primary election was conducted peacefully, with stakeholders commending the orderly conduct of the exercise, which was supervised by the constituency APC committee alongside party leaders in line with the party’s internal democracy guidelines.

The Returning Officer, Hon. Lawal Garba, who announced and certified the results, said the process followed established electoral procedures.

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According to the official figures, the constituency recorded 35,825 registered voters, with 18,263 accredited and 17,832 votes cast.

In Daura Local Government Area, Yusuf Buhari polled 6,386 votes out of 6,708 valid votes, while Auwal Lawal Musa scored 322 votes.

In Mai’Adua, Yusuf secured 5,102 votes against 137 votes for his opponent.

In Sandamu, he garnered 5,849 votes, while Auwal polled 21 votes.

At the end of collation, Hon. Lawal Garba declared Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari winner of the APC primary with a total of 17,342 votes, while Auwal Lawal Musa scored 480 votes across the three local government areas.

The exercise reflected the APC’s use of direct primaries in constituencies where consensus was not reached, in line with the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act.