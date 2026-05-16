Baby Factory: Police Recover Stolen 10-Day-Old Infant In Zamfara, Arrest Suspect

The Zamfara State Police Command on Friday said it has recorded a breakthrough in a case involving alleged human trafficking, baby factory activities, and the theft of a ten-day-old infant from General Hospital Kaura Namoda.

The feat was recorded following a complaint lodged at Kaura Namoda Division three days earlier regarding the theft of the infant from the hospital.

According to a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, DSP Yazid Abubakar, on Saturday, as part of the investigation, hospital staff who were on duty at the time of the incident were invited and questioned to assist the investigation.

Subsequently, on 15th May, 2026, at about 0835hrs, the stolen infant was successfully recovered at a nearby hamlet (name withheld).

Abubakar said the infant was recovered unharmed and has since been reunited with the biological parents.

“One suspect (name withheld), aged 27 years, is currently in Police custody, undergoing further investigation in connection with the case.”

The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Ahmad Bello, commended members of the public for their support and timely information, which greatly assisted in the successful recovery of the child.

He further reassured residents of the Command’s commitment to combating all forms of criminality across the state, promising to communicate further developments as the investigation progresses.