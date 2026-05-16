Gov’s Aide, Ex-Commissioner, Others Emerge APC Reps Candidates In Katsina

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State has concluded House of Representatives primaries in several federal constituencies ahead of the 2027 general elections, producing a combination of elected and consensus candidates.

In the Mani/Bindawa Federal Constituency, the Special Assistant to Governor Dikko Radda on Girl Child Education and Development, Hajiya Jamila Abdu Mani, secured victory in the party primary after defeating Ahmed Saleh Junior.

Announcing the result on Saturday, Chairman of the Electoral Committee for the constituency, Shafi’u Abdu Duwan, said Jamila polled 24,989 votes, while her closest rival scored 1,256 votes.

Party supporters described her emergence as a boost for women’s participation in politics and leadership within the APC in Katsina State.

In the Kankara/Faskari/Sabuwa Federal Constituency, stakeholders unanimously endorsed former Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Hamza Sule Faskari, as the party’s consensus candidate for the House of Representatives seat.

At the affirmation rally held in Kankara town, party leaders and stakeholders commended the consensus committee, describing the outcome as reflective of the wishes of APC members across the constituency.

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The committee explained that delegates from the 31 wards in Kankara, Faskari and Sabuwa local government areas unanimously backed Hamza Sule due to his popularity, political experience, loyalty to the party and record of public service.

According to the committee, the former commissioner possesses the political strength and grassroots support needed to retain the seat for the APC in 2027.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Faruk Lawal Jobe, praised the consensus committee and political leaders in the zone, led by former Deputy Governor Alhaji Tukur Ahmad Jikamshi, for conducting what he described as a transparent and inclusive process.

Jobe urged aspirants who were unsuccessful in the primaries to accept the outcome and work for the success of the party in the elections.

In his acceptance speech, Hamza Sule thanked party stakeholders for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to justify the trust if elected into the National Assembly.

He called for unity among APC members and urged eligible voters yet to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards to do so ahead of the elections.

The APC candidate also pledged to prioritize security challenges confronting the constituency, particularly banditry and kidnapping, through improved collaboration and advocacy for increased deployment of security personnel and equipment.

Hamza Sule, a two-time Commissioner for Environment in Katsina State and former legislative aide in the National Assembly, is regarded as one of the influential politicians in the Funtua zone.

He is also known for his philanthropic activities, large-scale farming ventures and traditional titles, including Wamban Faskari and Sadaukin Kasar Hausa in the Daura Emirate.

Meanwhile, Usman Murtala Banye emerged as the APC consensus candidate for the Rimi/Charanchi/Batagarawa Federal Constituency.

Governor Dikko Radda, who attended the affirmation exercise at the Rimi Local Government Secretariat, described the consensus arrangement as a demonstration of party unity and internal democracy.

According to the governor, all aspirants voluntarily agreed to the consensus formula in line with the Electoral Act and the APC’s commitment to cohesion ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Radda added that the consensus affirmation model adopted in Katsina aligns with a broader framework introduced by the APC National Secretariat for implementation across constituencies nationwide.

Reports indicate that similar consensus affirmation exercises were also conducted in Mashi/Dutsi and several other federal constituencies across the state, while collation of results in Daura Federal Constituency was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.