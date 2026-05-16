‘I Look Forward To More Strikes’, Says Tinubu After Killing Of ISIS Leader

President Bola Tinubu says he anticipates “more decisive strikes” by the US-Nigeria military forces following the killing of a wanted ISIS senior leader, Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki, in a joint operation.

While confirming Al-Manuki’s death on Saturday, the President appreciated the partnership with the United States in advancing shared security objectives.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to President Trump for his leadership and unwavering support in this effort.

“I commend the personnel involved on both sides for their professionalism and courage, and I look forward to more decisive strikes against all terrorist enclaves across the nation”, Tinubu said.

President of the United States, Donald Trump, late Friday via his Truth Social Platform, announced the death of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, whom he described as the terrorist group’s second-in-command globally.

According to the US president, the operation was executed by “brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria” and successfully eliminated what he described as “the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield.”

Trump noted that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki had been hiding in Africa while coordinating terrorist activities linked to the Islamic State group.

“Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing,” Trump wrote.

He added that the ISIS leader “will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans,” stressing that the operation had significantly weakened the global network of the terrorist organisation.

“With his removal, ISIS’s global operation is greatly diminished,” Trump said, while also thanking the Nigerian government for its cooperation in the mission.

“Thank you to the Government of Nigeria for your partnership on this operation. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” the US president added.

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Reacting to the development, President Tinubu noted that the feat is a significant example of effective collaboration in the fight against terrorism.

“Our determined Nigerian Armed Forces, working closely with the Armed Forces of the United States, conducted a daring joint operation that dealt a heavy blow to the ranks of the Islamic State.

“Early assessments confirm the elimination of the wanted IS senior leader, Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki, also known as Abu-Mainok, along with several of his lieutenants, during a strike on his compound in the Lake Chad Basin”, Tinubu said.

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The Defence Headquarters also, in a statement on Saturday, confirmed the death of the ISIS top leader, while also detailing him as a “wanted global terrorist”.