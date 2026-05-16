IGP Visits Oyo Communities, Orders Intensified Rescue Operations After Attack

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has visited Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State following the recent attack and abduction incident reported in an Ogbomoso axis community in the early hours of Friday, May 15, 2026.

The IGP expressed deep concern over the incident and extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives during the attack.

He was accompanied on the visit by the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Ojo Adekimi, due to the strategic proximity of the Oriire axis to communities bordering Kwara State.

Also on the entourage was the Commissioner of Police, Schools Protection Squad, CP Abayomi Shogunle, as part of efforts to strengthen school safety and improve coordinated response operations.

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According to a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, the IGP held a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, and other security stakeholders during the visit.

At the meeting, he received operational briefings on ongoing rescue efforts and security deployments across the affected communities.

The IGP assured residents, parents and guardians that the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with other security agencies, has intensified coordinated search-and-rescue operations, intelligence gathering, and tactical deployments aimed at securing the safe return of abducted victims and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

He condemned the attack as cruel and unacceptable, reiterating that no effort would be spared in restoring normalcy to the affected communities.

The Inspector-General further directed the deployment of additional tactical and intelligence assets to strengthen ongoing operations in the area and adjoining forests.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to combating criminality and ensuring the protection of schools, communities and citizens across the country.