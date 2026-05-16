Police Mourn 17 Officers Killed In Yobe Terrorist Attack

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the death of 17 officers following a terrorist attack on the Nigerian Army Special Forces School in Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The officers were reportedly undergoing specialised operational training at the institution when terrorists launched a coordinated attack on the facility in the early hours of May 8, 2026.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday.

According to the statement, the attackers stormed the training facility from multiple directions at about 1:15 a.m., leading to intense confrontation during which the officers lost their lives.

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The police also noted that several personnel of the Nigerian Army were killed while repelling the attack.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, described the slain officers as courageous and dedicated personnel who demonstrated exceptional patriotism and commitment to national security through their participation in advanced counter-terrorism and tactical training programmes.

He extended the condolences of the Nigeria Police Force to the families of the deceased officers, assuring them that the sacrifices of the fallen personnel would not be forgotten.

As part of efforts to show solidarity, the Commissioner of Police in Yobe State, CP Usman Kanfani Jibrin, visited the institution on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police.

During the visit, he commiserated with the Commandant of the school, Brigadier General A.C. Enuagu, officers of the Nigerian Army, and police personnel undergoing training at the facility.

He also commended the resilience and courage of the surviving officers and urged them to remain committed to completing the training programme in honour of their fallen colleagues.

The Inspector-General of Police assured Nigerians that the Force, in collaboration with the Armed Forces and other security agencies, would continue efforts to track down and bring those responsible for the attack to justice.

The police further paid tribute to the fallen officers, describing their sacrifice and dedication to duty as worthy of national honour.