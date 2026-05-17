Afenifere Condemns Attack On Oyo Schools, Calls For Action

Following the coordinated attacks on three schools in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State last Friday, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has expressed dismay and is calling for immediate action from state governments in the South-West.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere said its leader, Reuben Fasoranti, “was saddened to hear of this unfortunate incident which occurred the same week he marked his 100th year on earth”.

The elder statesman sympathised with the victims and their families, just as he prayed for the quick recovery of those who were injured.

While recounting recent attacks and abductions in the South-West region and parts of Kwara State, the group said these incidents “reinforced growing fears that the terrorists appeared determined to overrun the South-West and, ultimately, the entire south.”

Ajayi submitted that the actions of South-West governors in recent times “do not suggest that they appreciate the enormity of the responsibility they shoulder concerning the security of their land”.

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Afenifere wondered what had become of the resolutions by the six governors, the CCTV infrastructure erected by the Ogun State governor, the surveillance aircraft purchased by the Oyo State government, and related security steps announced by the Ondo State government at various times.

“In view of the fact that the primary duty of government is the security and welfare of the people, governments in the South-Western states of Nigeria must prove that they are alive to their constitutionally assigned responsibilities,” the statement read in part.

“Everything must be done to ensure that no area in the region experiences an attack by kidnappers and bandits anymore.”

The organisation called on the six governors in the region to make the security of their people their topmost priority.

“Every necessary step must be taken to ensure that terrorists do not have a place, not to talk of a foothold, in Yorubaland – from Lagos up to Kogi, including Edo and Delta states,” Afenifere said.

However, the group commended the swift visit of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, to the scene of the incident after Friday’s kidnapping as well as the inauguration of the Police’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU). Afenifere expressed optimism that the initiatives would lead to the prevention of crimes, including banditry.

The socio-political organisation restated that while the Federal Government has the onerous duty of ensuring the security and welfare of Nigerians, governors have a sacred responsibility to use the resources at their disposal to secure their people and guarantee their welfare.