APC Reps Primaries In Ebonyi Peaceful, Says Gov Nwifuru

The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primaries were conducted peacefully across all federal constituencies in Ebonyi State, according to Governor Francis Nwifuru.

Governor Nwifuru made this known to journalists on Saturday after monitoring the exercise.

He commended party stakeholders and leaders for ensuring that the primaries across the state’s six federal constituencies were orderly, calm and devoid of rancour among the contestants.

“We are consolidating on our earlier consensus agreement,” the governor said.

READ ALSO] 2027: North-West Must Repay Tinubu For Southwest Support To Buhari — Yari

Addressing concerns about some party members who chose to contest outside the consensus arrangement, Nwifuru said their actions were consistent with democratic principles.

“Those who are contesting are acting in line with democratic ideals. Some of our members resigned from their positions. Resignation does not amount to incompetence.

“They want to pursue their ambitions out of sheer personal conviction. They are in order. Democracy thrives when there is a virile opposition. So we accepted their resignation and wished them well.

“Our joy is that today’s exercise went as planned and as expected. It was very peaceful and calm,” he said.

The governor urged party members to participate actively in the remaining primaries scheduled for next week.

Meanwhile, Chinedu Ogah, representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency; Iduma Igariwey, representing Afikpo/Edda Federal Constituency; and Nkemkanma Kama, representing Ohanivo Federal Constituency, were declared winners of their respective primaries.