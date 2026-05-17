Two Aspirants Withdraw Ahead Of Kebbi APC Senatorial Primaries

Two prominent aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, Senator Bala Ibn Na’All and Sani M. Kabiru, have announced their withdrawal from the party’s senatorial primary elections scheduled for May 18, 2026.

Na’All, a former lawmaker representing the Kebbi South Senatorial District, in a letter addressed to the APC State Chairman in Birnin Kebbi, said his decision was based on “credible information” indicating the party’s disposition, allegedly influenced by directives from higher authorities.

He described the move as necessary despite his longstanding contributions to the party, noting that he has spent over 14 years building and strengthening the APC as a founding member at both state and national levels.

The former senator expressed gratitude to his constituents for their support, including financial contributions toward his nomination form, while reaffirming his loyalty and commitment to the unity and progress of the party.

READ ALSO: I Remain Committed To APC, Tinubu, Cubana Chief Priest Speaks After Reps Primaries

Similarly, Kabiru Sani Giant, who was contesting for the Kebbi Central Senatorial District seat, announced his withdrawal, citing “personal, political, and strategic factors”.

In his letter to the party leadership, Kabiru appreciated the support he received from party leaders, his campaign team, and supporters throughout his aspiration.

He reaffirmed his continued loyalty to the APC and pledged to support the party’s future engagements and electoral successes.

The twin withdrawals come amid growing political realignments and internal dynamics within the APC in Kebbi State ahead of the senatorial primaries.