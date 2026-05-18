Again, Fubara Approves Promotion Of Rivers Civil Servants

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has approved the promotion of civil servants across all levels in the State Civil Service.

The approval is conveyed in a circular issued by the Rivers State Civil Service Commission and signed by the Permanent Secretary, James Enebeli.

According to the circular titled “Call for Recommendation for Promotion”, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies are directed to forward names of officers due for promotion between January and July 2026 to the commission for consideration.

The commission stated that the promotion exercise would cover officers on Grade Levels 07 to 15 who qualified within the period under review.

It added that officers who had retired, applied for retirement, or were under disciplinary action should not be recommended.

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The circular further directed that submissions must include service particulars and scored Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) forms of officers recommended for promotion.

It also instructed MDAs to submit both hard and electronic copies of recommendations in line with the approved format, noting that the soft copies should be submitted in Microsoft Excel format through USB flash drives bearing the names of the ministries.

The Civil Service Commission advised ministries and extra-ministerial departments to immediately commence internal promotion processes for junior officers, while permanent secretaries and heads of extra-ministerial departments were directed to personally sign recommendation letters forwarded to the commission.

The commission fixed May 31, 2026, as the deadline for the submission of promotion recommendations, warning that late submissions from defaulting MDAs would not be entertained.

The circular noted that the exercise was approved by Governor Fubara to enable the commission to conduct promotion interviews for eligible officers within the January to July 2025/2026 promotion period.

The latest promotion exercise is coming after Governor Fubara recently approved and effected the payment of promotion arrears owed to civil servants.

He assured workers that his administration would continue to implement welfare policies in line with recent improvements introduced in the federal civil service.

In the education sector, the administration recently employed 1,000 teachers for public schools across the state, with the newly recruited teachers having completed orientation and training programmes ahead of deployment.

The government has also embarked on the recruitment of health workers to strengthen healthcare delivery in public hospitals and health facilities across Rivers State.