Agusto & Co. Upgrades Payaza’s Credit Rating From BBB To A

Payaza Africa Limited, a leading African payments infrastructure company, has recorded another milestone in its growth trajectory, with Agusto & Co. upgrading the company’s credit rating from BBB to A-.

In a statement on Monday, the company said the latest upgrade adds to a growing body of independent assessments of its business, noting that it continues to strengthen its position as one of Africa’s most trusted fintech infrastructure companies.

According to Payaza, the upgrade reinforces the view that the company is evolving beyond the profile of a fast-growing payments platform into a more mature and institutionally trusted financial brand.

Payaza said, “This recognition reinforces a broader market view that Payaza is evolving beyond the profile of a fast-growing payments company into a more mature and institutionally trusted financial brand.

“Our rating journey reflects not only strong financial performance but also prudent management, operational resilience, internal discipline, and the ability to scale responsibly in a competitive and rapidly changing market.

“These qualities are becoming increasingly important in Africa’s fintech ecosystem, where investor and institutional confidence are now shaped not only by innovation but also by governance, liquidity, execution, and long-term credibility.

“The move from BBB to A- represents more than a routine ratings upgrade; it signals strengthening fundamentals, disciplined execution, and growing market confidence in Payaza’s long-term strategic direction,” the statement added.

The fintech firm also highlighted its recent product innovations, including the launch of “Chat and Pay by Payaza,” a feature that allows merchants to accept payments and generate receipts directly through WhatsApp. The company also noted that it recently launched Shopaza, a storefront solution designed to help businesses sell products across multiple regions while enabling seamless payment collection.

Speaking on the latest rating upgrade, Seyi Ebenezer, chief executive officer of Payaza, said the recognition reflects the company’s commitment to building a sustainable and globally relevant financial institution.

According to him, “This upgrade is a strong affirmation of the discipline, consistency, and long-term value we are building at Payaza.

“It shows that our growth is being matched by stronger institutional confidence, and that the market is recognising the strength of our model, our execution, and our vision for the future.

“For us, this means stronger positioning in the local and global market. For the industry, it offers further evidence that African fintech can produce not only innovation-led businesses, but resilient, well-governed institutions with the capacity to compete at scale,” he said.

Aside from Agusto & Co., Payaza has also been recognised by other top rating agencies. DataPro recently upgraded the company from A to AA-. Intelligent Africa also assigned it an A- credit rating, while Moody’s upgraded its rating to A3.”

Payaza is a payment infrastructure company that provides solutions for collections, payouts, and embedded financial services, with a focus on building scalable and trusted payment systems for businesses across Africa and beyond.