APC Lists Ben Bruce, 46 Other Uncleared Aspirants Ahead Of Senate Primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has published a list of 47 senatorial aspirants that are not cleared from contesting in its Senate primary elections ahead of the 2027 general polls.

The names of the affected aspirants were disclosed on Monday in a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

According to the APC, the screening process was carried out by its designated committees in line with the party’s laid-down rules and procedures.

READ ALSO: APC Publishes Names Of Disqualified Reps Aspirants Across States

Among the prominent figures denied clearance is former Bayelsa East senator, Ben Murray-Bruce. Benson Agadaga, another aspirant from the same senatorial district, was also excluded from the primary process.

Rivers West emerged as the district with one of the highest numbers of unsuccessful aspirants, recording four disqualifications. Those listed are Oyukaye Flag Amachree, Tamunobaabo Wemike Danagogo, Jack-Rich Tein and Banigo Ipalibo.

Zamfara State also featured prominently on the list, with seven aspirants drawn from its Central, North and West senatorial zones failing to make the clearance cut.

The ruling party, however, did not disclose the grounds for denying the affected aspirants participation in the primaries.

See full list below:

Hon. Hamish Idris — Adamawa

Hon. Abdurman Kwacham — Adamawa

Chimzobam Kingsley Nnalue — Anambra

Donald Daunemigita — Bayelsa

Sen. Ben Murray Bruce — Bayelsa

Sen. Benson S. Agadaga — Bayelsa

Daniel Effiong Asuquo — Cross River

Oden Ibiang O Ewa — Cross River

Dr. Marian Nnamaka Ogoh-Ali — Delta

Sen. Usman J. Wowo — FCT

Abubakar Umar Abdullahi — FCT

Adam Mouktar Mohammed — Jigawa

Sen. Garba Musa Mai Doki — Kebbi

Kollo B. Jiya — Kwara

Amb. Olutola John Onijala — Kwara

Awolola Muritala — Kwara

Adeleke Emmanuel Gbenga — Kwara

Abdullahi Tanko Zubairu — Nasarawa

Usman Muhammed Elegu — Nasarawa

Alhaji Dr. Yusuf Moh’d Agabi — Nasarawa

Ari Ali Muhammed — Nasarawa

Muhammed Rabiu Sadiq — Niger

Hon. Muhammed Bello A. — Niger

Bello Bawa Bwari — Niger

Ademola Wasiu Alli — Oyo

Ajimobi Wasiu Adegboyega — Oyo

Mr. Kolapoboye Kola Daisi — Oyo

Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen — Oyo

Hon. Hameed Afeez Repete — Oyo

Amb. Pst. Akinremi Alade Bolaji — Oyo

Bello Abudullahi Bodejo — Taraba

Gyang Yaya Zi San — Plateau

Napoleon Binkap Bah — Plateau

Usman Ephraim Gar — Plateau

Oyukaye Flag Amachree — Rivers

Chief Dr. Tamunobaabo Wemike Danagogo — Rivers

Jack-Rich Tein T.S — Rivers

Banigo Ipalibo — Rivers

Chief Barry Balera Mwara — Rivers

Hon. Hassan H. Kafayos — Yobe

Sanusi Ibrahim Garachi — Zamfara

Aliyu Abubakar — Zamfara

Muhammad Bashir Maru — Zamfara

Hassan Muhammad Gusau — Zamfara

Abubakar H. Moriiki — Zamfara

Bilyaminu Yusuf — Zamfara

Isyaka Ajiya Anka — Zamfara