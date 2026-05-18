APC Lists Ben Bruce, 46 Other Uncleared Aspirants Ahead Of Senate Primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has published a list of 47 senatorial aspirants that are not cleared from contesting in its Senate primary elections ahead of the 2027 general polls.
The names of the affected aspirants were disclosed on Monday in a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.
According to the APC, the screening process was carried out by its designated committees in line with the party’s laid-down rules and procedures.
READ ALSO: APC Publishes Names Of Disqualified Reps Aspirants Across States
Among the prominent figures denied clearance is former Bayelsa East senator, Ben Murray-Bruce. Benson Agadaga, another aspirant from the same senatorial district, was also excluded from the primary process.
Rivers West emerged as the district with one of the highest numbers of unsuccessful aspirants, recording four disqualifications. Those listed are Oyukaye Flag Amachree, Tamunobaabo Wemike Danagogo, Jack-Rich Tein and Banigo Ipalibo.
Zamfara State also featured prominently on the list, with seven aspirants drawn from its Central, North and West senatorial zones failing to make the clearance cut.
The ruling party, however, did not disclose the grounds for denying the affected aspirants participation in the primaries.
See full list below:
Hon. Hamish Idris — Adamawa
Hon. Abdurman Kwacham — Adamawa
Chimzobam Kingsley Nnalue — Anambra
Donald Daunemigita — Bayelsa
Sen. Ben Murray Bruce — Bayelsa
Sen. Benson S. Agadaga — Bayelsa
Daniel Effiong Asuquo — Cross River
Oden Ibiang O Ewa — Cross River
Dr. Marian Nnamaka Ogoh-Ali — Delta
Sen. Usman J. Wowo — FCT
Abubakar Umar Abdullahi — FCT
Adam Mouktar Mohammed — Jigawa
Sen. Garba Musa Mai Doki — Kebbi
Kollo B. Jiya — Kwara
Amb. Olutola John Onijala — Kwara
Awolola Muritala — Kwara
Adeleke Emmanuel Gbenga — Kwara
Abdullahi Tanko Zubairu — Nasarawa
Usman Muhammed Elegu — Nasarawa
Alhaji Dr. Yusuf Moh’d Agabi — Nasarawa
Ari Ali Muhammed — Nasarawa
Muhammed Rabiu Sadiq — Niger
Hon. Muhammed Bello A. — Niger
Bello Bawa Bwari — Niger
Ademola Wasiu Alli — Oyo
Ajimobi Wasiu Adegboyega — Oyo
Mr. Kolapoboye Kola Daisi — Oyo
Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen — Oyo
Hon. Hameed Afeez Repete — Oyo
Amb. Pst. Akinremi Alade Bolaji — Oyo
Bello Abudullahi Bodejo — Taraba
Gyang Yaya Zi San — Plateau
Napoleon Binkap Bah — Plateau
Usman Ephraim Gar — Plateau
Oyukaye Flag Amachree — Rivers
Chief Dr. Tamunobaabo Wemike Danagogo — Rivers
Jack-Rich Tein T.S — Rivers
Banigo Ipalibo — Rivers
Chief Barry Balera Mwara — Rivers
Hon. Hassan H. Kafayos — Yobe
Sanusi Ibrahim Garachi — Zamfara
Aliyu Abubakar — Zamfara
Muhammad Bashir Maru — Zamfara
Hassan Muhammad Gusau — Zamfara
Abubakar H. Moriiki — Zamfara
Bilyaminu Yusuf — Zamfara
Isyaka Ajiya Anka — Zamfara