Dapo Abiodun Wins Ogun East APC Senatorial Primary

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, has emerged winner of the Ogun East Senatorial District APC primary election held across the nine local government areas of the district ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The result was announced by the returning officer for the senatorial district, Wale Bello, at Itoro Hall in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area.

According to Bello, Abiodun polled 75,560 votes from 99,503 registered voters to secure victory in the exercise conducted by the ruling party.

READ ALSO: Uzodimma Wins APC Ticket For Imo West Senatorial District

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In his acceptance speech, the Ogun State governor attributed the victory to God and the support of party members and loyalists across the district.

Abiodun thanked APC supporters for their confidence in him and pledged not to betray the trust reposed in him by the electorate.

The APC primary is part of the party’s nationwide preparations for the 2027 general elections.