Jacob Esuene Queens Emerge Champions Of ARISE Queen’s Cup

Jacob Esuene Queens have emerged as the champions of the maiden ARISE Queen’s Cup competition.

The finals delivered an exciting regulation time with both teams creating goal-scoring opportunities but failing to convert, thus pushing the game to penalties, which produced tension, drama, and, in the end, history.

Jacob Esuene Queens defeated Regnant Queens 12-11 on penalties to be crowned champions of the maiden ARISE Queen’s Cup Competition.

Regulation time ended 0-0, and thirty penalty kicks were taken in a marathon shootout to decide the tournament champions.

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In the third-place match, Elegant Angels defeated Royal Princess 2-1 to claim bronze in the maiden edition of the ARISE Queen’s Cup.

Speaking after the final match, Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Football Association, Samuel Umoh, expressed fulfilment at what he described as a “fulfilling” maiden edition of the ARISE Queen’s Cup.

Umoh said that the Football Association, under his leadership, will continue to roll out developmental programmes to further develop the game in the state.

In his remarks, Otuekong Nse Essien, who took the ceremonial kickoff before the final match, said the tournament was indeed very exciting, with numerous talented players whom he tipped to go on to represent Nigeria and become world beaters.

Other speakers, like the WALGON President, Chris Ekong, and others, took time to praise the Akwa Ibom State Football Association for organising the tournament and stressed the need to ensure it is held annually to give opportunities to the girl child.

They also promised to continue supporting initiatives like the ARISE Queen’s Cup, scoring the maiden edition a “Huge Success.”

For a tournament that received significant backing and support, the guest roll included NFF Executive Board member representing the South-South, Otuekong Nse Essien; President of Wives of Local Government Chairmen and Wife of Uyo Local Government Area, Akaninyene Uwemedimo Udoh; Wife of Itu Chairman, Idongesit Nkut; Wife of Itu Chairman, Idongesit Utibe Nwoko; Wife of Eastern Obolo Chairman, Margaret Samuel; Wife of Mkpat Enin Chairman, Edidiong Emmanuel Inyang; and Wife of Uraun Chairman, Ndifreke Ekpenyong.

Others include the Wife of Ibiono Ibom Chairman, Etieman Asusak; Wife of Nsit Ubium Chairman, Imaobong Alfred; Vice Chancellor Designate of the University of Uyo, Chris Ekong; Chairman of Akwa United FC, Joseph Eno; Tournament Director, Bayelsa Governor’s Cup, A. Abby; Board member of Bayelsa United FC, Uncle pee; MD/ CEO of Sneadar Engineering, Francis Uwah; General Manager of MAGSAM Water, Margaret Samuel Umoh; Vice Chairman of YSFON in Akwa Ibom State, Udosen Ntayat; National President of GRASSOF, John Ekpenyong; Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Coaches Association, Daniel Umoete; Akwa Ibom State Football Coaches Association representative, Udobia Udobia; Director of U. J. Esuene Queens, Ini Esuene; President of Uyo All Stars, Uwem Umoh; and many others.