VIDEO: Uzodimma Wins APC Ticket For Imo West Senatorial District

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the Imo West Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general election.

Uzodimma emerged as the party’s candidate in the APC senatorial primary held on Monday.

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The Imo governor, who previously represented Imo West Senatorial District in the Senate from 2011 to 2019, is seeking a return to the National Assembly after completing his tenure as governor.

Uzodimma’s second term as governor is expected to run until January 2028.