Katung, Shehu Sani, Yero Emerge Winners In Kaduna APC Senatorial Primaries

Sunday Katung, Shehu Sani, and former Kaduna State Governor Ramalan Yero have emerged victorious in the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primaries held ahead of the 2027 general elections in Kaduna State.

Katung secured the APC ticket for Kaduna South after defeating former Senator Danjuma Tella Laah and Michael Ayuba Auta in the primary election conducted across the district’s eight local government areas.

Announcing the results at the collation centre in Jema’a Local Government Area on Monday, the Returning Officer, John Laah of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, described the exercise as peaceful, transparent, and credible.

According to the results, Katung polled 7,453 votes, while Laah scored 1,370 votes, and Auta received 878 votes.

Laah said delegates from Kagarko, Sanga, Kauru, Zangon Kataf, Kaura, Jema’a, Jaba, and Kachia participated peacefully in the exercise. He also commended party officials, delegates, and security agencies for ensuring a smooth process.

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In Kaduna Central, former lawmaker Sani clinched victory after polling 9,105 votes to defeat Yusuf Zailani, who secured 1,021 votes. Yerima Shettima, despite withdrawing from the race, garnered 1,253 votes.

Sani represented Kaduna Central in the Senate between 2015 and 2019 before losing the APC ticket in 2018 to the current Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani.

Reacting to his victory, Shehu Sani thanked President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sani for their support and confidence in his candidacy.

He also expressed appreciation to delegates and constituents for giving him another opportunity to seek representation of the district, while calling on party members and former aspirants to unite for the progress of the APC ahead of the general elections.

Meanwhile, former Kaduna State Governor Ramalan Mukhtar Yero emerged as the winner of the APC primary for Kaduna North.

Yero polled 6,060 votes to defeat Muazu Mukaddas, who scored 1,044 votes, and Engineer Bala Ikara, who secured 362 votes.

Despite the victories recorded by the three candidates, the conduct of the primaries sparked controversy, as a coalition of aggrieved aspirants led by Danjuma Laah protested the exercise, alleging irregularities and the imposition of consensus candidates during the APC senatorial and House of Representatives primaries.