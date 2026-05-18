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Oil Stocks Declining ‘Very Fast’, IEA Chief Warns

US President Donald Trump threatened Sunday that "the clock is ticking" and "there won't be anything left" of Iran if no peace deal is reached amid a fragile truce.

By Channels Television
Updated May 18, 2026
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(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 28, 2019 International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol testifies on the world energy outlook before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in the Dirksen Sentate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. – The world’s clean energy transition is still far too slow to meet climate pledges in what risks fuelling greater price volatility, the International Energy Agency warned October 13, 2021. “We are not investing enough to meet for future energy needs, and the uncertainties are setting the stage for a volatile period ahead,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

 

Commercial oil stocks are falling “very fast” as Gulf supplies remain disrupted by the Middle East war, even with the release of strategic reserves by governments worldwide, the head of the International Energy Agency said Monday.

Fears of shortages are rising with the summer travel season approaching in the northern hemisphere. Airlines have warned of jet fuel scarcity in weeks if supply disruptions persist.

“The commercial inventories are declining… I think it’s depleting very fast now,” Fatih Birol told journalists as he arrived for a meeting of G7 finance ministers in Paris.

“We have still several weeks but we should be aware of the fact that they’re declining rapidly,” he said, warning that “these are not endless”.

Iran has effectively halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes launched in late February, choking off oil and gas traffic and sending prices soaring.

The IEA said this month that countries are tapping into oil inventories and their strategic reserves at a “record pace” as talks to end the war founder.

 

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US President Donald Trump threatened Sunday that “the clock is ticking” and “there won’t be anything left” of Iran if no peace deal is reached amid a fragile truce.

The IEA has coordinated the release of 426 million barrels from emergency stocks by its 32 member countries, and said this month that around 164 million barrels have already been drawn.

 

AFP

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