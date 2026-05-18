Trump Revenge Tour Rolls Into Kentucky Primary Showdown

The contest follows two bruising victories for Trump loyalists that reminded the party rank-and-file of the risks of opposing a leader who retains an iron grip on his party, even as his approval ratings plummet.

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Earlier this month, Indiana state lawmakers who resisted Trump’s redistricting demands were routed in primaries, while Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy — one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump after the 2021 US Capitol riot — failed even to make the runoff over the weekend.

Massie did not vote to impeach or convict Trump but he has angered the president by opposing key parts of his agenda, pushing for release of the files on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and demanding congressional oversight of US military action in Venezuela and Iran.

Trump has endorsed Ed Gallrein, a farmer and retired Navy SEAL, against the seven-term incumbent.

‘Party Of Donald Trump’

US media have described the race as the most expensive House primary in American history, with more than $30 million spent and pro-Israel groups pouring millions into the effort to defeat Massie, a critic of Israeli policy.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was due to appear with Gallrein on Monday, a highly unusual intervention by a sitting Pentagon chief, though his office said he was attending in a personal capacity and no taxpayer funds would be used.

Trump has hammered Massie on Truth Social, calling him “a disloyal, ungracious, and sanctimonious FOOL,” “the worst and most unreliable Republican Congressman in the history of our Country” and a “totally ineffective LOSER.”

Massie has cast the attacks as evidence of panic, telling ABC his opponents “haven’t been able to gain a lead” and that outside money had turned the race into “a referendum on foreign policy.”

The result will be watched closely across the Republican Party, where Trump’s national approval ratings have weakened but his hold on primary voters remains formidable.

Senator Lindsey Graham summed up the warning to dissenters, telling NBC: “You can disagree with President Trump, but if you try to destroy him, you’re going to lose because this is the party of Donald Trump.”

Wider Battlefield

In Georgia, Republicans are choosing from a crowded field seeking to challenge Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, a top target as control of the Senate hangs in the balance.

Both parties are also selecting nominees for the open governor’s race, in which former Republican lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan is notably running as a Democrat after breaking with Trump over his false claims of 2020 election fraud.

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is also seeking the Democratic nomination.

Pennsylvania offers another test of the House battlefield, with Democrats selecting nominees to challenge Republican incumbents in several competitive districts.

In Alabama, Republicans are choosing a nominee for the Senate seat being vacated by Tommy Tuberville, who is running for governor.

Idaho’s primary is less competitive nationally, though Senator Jim Risch is seeking a fourth term and Governor Brad Little a third, both with large financial advantages.

Oregon rounds out the primary map, with Democratic Governor Tina Kotek seeking a second term and Republicans choosing from a large field of challengers.

AFP