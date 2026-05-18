Yusuf Buhari Rallies Support For APC Candidates In Katsina Senate Primaries

Yusuf Buhari, son of Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari, has rallied support for and expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will retain its dominance in Katsina State and secure victory in the 2027 general elections.

Yusuf made the remarks on Monday after participating in the APC senatorial primary at Sarkin Yara (A) Ward in the Daura Senatorial District of Katsina North.

Speaking to journalists shortly after casting his vote, Yusuf said the large turnout of party supporters at the primary demonstrated the APC’s enduring popularity in the area, which he described as one of the party’s strongest political bases.

“I’m here to show my support for the candidates and for APC. I’m really encouraged by the massive crowd and support I have seen here today. Everything is going smoothly, Alhamdulillah,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the APC would maintain its hold on the district and continue to perform strongly in future elections.

“This is the home of APC, so everything will go in order, Insha Allah. I want to thank all APC supporters and voters for their continued support,” Yusuf added.

Radda Oversees Consensus Affirmations

Meanwhile, Dikko Radda witnessed the endorsement and affirmation of Muntari Dandutse as the APC consensus candidate for the Katsina South Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The affirmation exercise took place at the Isma’ila Isa Funtua Township Stadium and drew party leaders, stakeholders, and supporters from across the senatorial district.

The Chairman of the APC National Headquarters Consensus Affirmation Committee, Garba Gombe, who presided over the exercise, commended the orderly conduct of the process and described Katsina State as a model for internal party democracy.

“Katsina State has set a national benchmark in the implementation of the consensus arrangement. It remains the most peaceful and well-organised exercise recorded so far within the party’s ongoing nomination process across the country,” he said.

According to him, while some states experienced disagreements arising from multiple aspirants contesting for positions, Katsina stood out because of extensive consultations, structured engagement, and strong leadership.

He also praised Governor Radda’s leadership, describing it as visionary and instrumental to the success of the process.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abdulkadir Nasir, said the consensus arrangement had strengthened unity and political stability within Katsina South.

“The consensus arrangement has further reinforced unity among party members and stakeholders across the zone,” he said.

Yar’adua Endorsed For Second Term

Governor Radda also attended the affirmation and endorsement of Abdul-Aziz Yar’adua as the APC consensus candidate for Katsina Central Senatorial District.

The event, held at the Katsina Township Stadium, attracted party leaders, stakeholders, and supporters from across the district, where Senator Yar’adua was formally endorsed for a second term.

The Chairman of the APC National Headquarters Consensus Affirmation Committee, Yakubu Machido, alongside the Chairman of the Local Electoral Committee, Yusuf Barmo, presented Senator Yar’adua to the gathering as the duly endorsed consensus candidate.

“We have worked in line with our party’s constitution. Consensus was reached on 29 April 2026, and the consensus committee has affirmed Senator Abdul-Aziz Musa Yar’adua to contest for a second term,” they announced.