2027: Zoning Debate Will Hand Victory To Tinubu, Says Dele Momodu

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and veteran journalist Dele Momodu has warned that continued debate over zoning of the presidency ahead of the 2027 general election could work in favour of President Bola Tinubu.

Momodu made the remarks on Tuesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He argued that opposition politicians should focus on strategic consensus rather than regional sentiments if they hope to unseat the incumbent.

According to Momodu, there is no basis for zoning, and opposition parties risk weakening their chances if they continue to insist that the presidency must remain in the South.

“Strategically, there is no basis for zoning. Anybody who wants to remove Tinubu will have to come from the opposite direction.

“If all of them are going to split themselves into pieces, and strategically, if they are serious now, they had better go and find an Atiku or a Tambuwal from the North, because that is the only place now that is free.

“There is no zoning in the Constitution of Nigeria, so let us stop distracting ourselves,” he said.

Northern, Southern Candidacy

The media entrepreneur maintained that the North remains a decisive political bloc and could prove unbeatable if it rallies behind a single candidate.

“If the North fields one candidate, nobody can defeat them. I am sure about that. Everybody who is shouting today that they want to be president is from the South,” he said.

Momodu also advised southern presidential hopefuls like former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde to meet urgently and consider stepping down for a consensus candidate to avoid splitting the region’s votes.

“I would suggest that the southern candidates should meet urgently, if possible, and maybe they will withdraw for Jonathan or for Peter Obi.

“But if Peter Obi and Jonathan and Seyi Makinde decide to continue in the race, it is going to backfire for the South,” he said.

‘A Game Of The Big Boys’

Momodu predicted that the 2027 presidential contest would be dominated by Nigeria’s most influential political figures.

“The game ahead is going to be a game of the biggest boys. President Jonathan is formidable; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, being the current president, is extraordinarily formidable; and then the combination of Peter Obi and Kwankwaso is also going to be formidable,” he said.

He described consensus as “the most sensible thing” and stressed that there is no time “to waste resources” on a divisive primary process if the opposition is serious about mounting a strong challenge against Tinubu in 2027.

Momodu’s comments come amid growing discussions within the opposition coalition, particularly in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), over the possibility of adopting a consensus presidential candidate as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).