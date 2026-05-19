APC Primaries: Senator Musa Preaches Unity, Declares ‘No Victor, No Vanquished’ In Niger East

The Senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa, has expressed profound gratitude to the people of the district following the All Progressives Congress (APC) affirmation exercise, describing the outcome as a victory for unity, peace, and brotherhood.

In a statement issued shortly after the exercise, Musa, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, said he was deeply humbled by the overwhelming show of love, solidarity, and confidence demonstrated by party members and supporters across the district.

According to the lawmaker, although the process eventually became an affirmation exercise, he views it as a situation of “no victor and no vanquished”.

“Though the exercise became an affirmation, for me it remains a case of no victor and no vanquished, as both myself and my younger brother Barr. Bello Bawa Bwari that aspire, our teams and supporters remain part of one united family committed to the progress of our great party and the development of our people,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

The lawmaker emphasised that both he and fellow aspirant Bello Bawa, alongside their supporters, remain members of one united political family committed to the progress of the APC and the development of the Niger East Senatorial District.

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He noted that the massive outpouring of support and acceptance reflected the enduring trust and confidence the people have in his leadership and dedication to service.

Senator Musa stated that the prayers, encouragement, and steadfast support from the people continue to inspire his commitment to selfless service, compassion, and the overall development of the district.

The senator also extended special appreciation to Governor Umaru Bago for what he described as unwavering support, wisdom, and exemplary leadership throughout the process.

He commended the State Working Committee of the APC for its guidance, encouragement, and support, while also appreciating traditional rulers, party leaders, stakeholders, women, youths, and supporters across the district for standing firmly with him during the exercise.

Senator Musa prayed for continued peace, unity, and progress in the Niger East Senatorial District and Niger State as a whole, asking God to continue to bless, strengthen, and unite the people.