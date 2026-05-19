FG Signs Over N690bn Contracts For South-West, North-West Road Construction

In its intensifying efforts to modernise the country’s transport infrastructure under President Bola Tinubu, the federal government has signed contracts worth over N690 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of major roads in the South-west and North-west.

The contracts, signed at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Works in Mabushi, Abuja, covered four major road projects in Kaduna, Oyo, Ogun, and Osun states, with all the roads to be constructed using Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP) technology.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, while speaking during the signing ceremony, described the projects as strategic national infrastructure aimed at improving connectivity, stimulating economic growth, and enhancing transportation efficiency across the country.

According to him, the projects reflect the federal government’s commitment to delivering durable and sustainable infrastructure capable of serving Nigerians for decades.

“Our vision is to build roads that will last for generations. Under the Renewed Hope administration, we are determined to deliver infrastructure that can serve Nigerians for up to 100 years through the adoption of rigid pavement (concrete) technology,” Umahi stated.

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He noted that the reconstruction of the Mando-Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State was particularly significant because it formed part of Tinubu’s campaign promises during the 2022/2023 electioneering period.

The minister also commended the selected contractors for their competence and previous performance, stressing the government’s growing confidence in indigenous construction firms.

He urged the companies to immediately mobilise to site and ensure steady progress within the agreed timelines.

The projects include the reconstruction of the 122-kilometre Mando-Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State by Messrs J. Patel and Sons Nigeria Limited at N178.1 billion.

Also approved is the dualisation of the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road linking Oyo and Ogun states, awarded to Messrs JRB Construction Company Limited for N295.9 billion. The project covers 114.5 kilometres in a single carriageway equivalent.

In Osun State, Messrs Truecrete Solutions Limited secured the contract for the construction of the Osogbo-Ikirun-Akoda Road valued at N101.8 billion, spanning 70 kilometres, while Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited will handle the construction of the Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan Road at a cost of N114.8 billion over a stretch of 73 kilometres.