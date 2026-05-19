Governor Yahaya Clinches APC Gombe North Senatorial Ticket

The political landscape of Gombe State witnessed a significant transformation on Tuesday as the All Progressives Congress (APC) concluded its direct senatorial primaries across the state’s three districts.

In a move that signals a major shift in the state’s power dynamics, Governor Inuwa Yahaya secured the Gombe North senatorial ticket, while a major upset occurred in Gombe Central.

​Governor Yahaya Secures North Ticket

​In a decisive display of support, Governor Yahaya emerged as the APC’s standard-bearer for the Gombe North senatorial seat. The governor participated directly in the process, joining party members in the queues across the district’s fifty-two wards to be counted, reinforcing his influence within the party’s grassroots structure.

​Addressing supporters after his victory, the governor emphasised his commitment to the continued development of Gombe State and the APC’s vision for the region. His candidacy for the Senate is viewed by political analysts as a strategic effort to consolidate the party’s strength in the North ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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​Major Upset in Gombe Central

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The most dramatic development of the day occurred in Gombe Central, where the incumbent senator and former governor of the state, Danjuma Goje, lost the party’s ticket. After sixteen years of representing the district, the veteran politician was defeated in the direct primaries by retired Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohammed Ahmadu, a candidate widely regarded as the preferred choice of Governor Yahaya’s administration.

​The defeat marks a significant turning point in Gombe politics, ending an era for Senator Goje, who had recently faced mounting internal party pressure and calls for a “generational shift” in the senatorial seat. The primary result highlights the shifting loyalties within the Gombe APC and the consolidation of influence under the current state leadership.

Damara Clinches Gombe South Ticket

​In Gombe South, Jerry Damara’s victory was celebrated by supporters as a fresh start for the district. Upon his declaration as the winner, Damara pledged that the APC would focus on policies that would “change the lives of his people for good”, focusing on infrastructure and economic empowerment.

​Results Across Gombe Districts

​The primary elections, which were held in an orderly and calm atmosphere, saw the following outcomes:

​Gombe North: Governor Inuwa Yahaya

​Gombe Central: Retired DCP Mohammed Ahmadu

​Gombe South: Jerry Damara

​Party Guidelines and Next Steps

​According to party officials, the primaries concluded without significant disruptions across the various local government areas. The results have been collated and forwarded to the returning officers for final, official declaration, ensuring full adherence to the APC’s electoral guidelines.

​This internal reorganisation of the APC in Gombe is being closely watched as a precursor to the broader political alignments expected in the lead-up to the 2027 polls.

With these tickets now determined, the party is expected to move toward reconciling internal factions to present a united front for the upcoming general elections.