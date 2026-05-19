Pantami Withdraws From Gombe APC Gov Race, Cites Electoral Irregularities

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship race in Gombe State, citing alleged irregularities in the party’s primary election process.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Pantami said he took the decision “under protest”, alleging that the process had been compromised and lacked the transparency required for a credible contest.

PANTAMI WITHDRAWS FROM APC GOVERNORSHIP PRIMARIES IN PROTEST OVER ELECTORAL PROCESS VIOLATIONS! In the name of God, the Entirely Merciful, the Especially Merciful. Advertisement Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, CON, PhD (Prof/Malam Pantami), has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress… pic.twitter.com/bnZqFecInI — Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim, CON (@ProfIsaPantami) May 19, 2026

Pantami, who joined the race following appeals from various stakeholders, said his campaign repeatedly sought clarification from the party leadership on key aspects of the primary election, including voting venues, procedures, and accreditation of agents and observers.

According to him, despite several formal requests made through his solicitors, the APC failed to provide the necessary information.

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He also referenced the National Assembly primaries conducted in the state on May 16 and 18, which he claimed were characterised by serious irregularities.

“During the National Assembly primaries, no actual election took place in the state,” the statement said.

“According to the testimony of several aspirants, relevant details on venues, procedures, and agent and observer accreditation were not provided, yet results were announced.”

Pantami said the situation was contrary to President Bola Tinubu’s public commitment to ensuring free and fair direct primaries within the APC.

He alleged that the party leadership in Gombe State had failed to implement those directives, thereby excluding grassroots members, youths, and women, whom he described as the core of his support base.

The former minister also noted that he was the only governorship aspirant to sign the peace accord organised by the Gombe State Police Command on May 14, which he said reflected his commitment to a peaceful and orderly process.

Despite his withdrawal, Pantami expressed gratitude to his supporters, particularly young people who contributed funds to purchase his expression of interest and nomination forms.

He urged them to remain calm and law-abiding in order to preserve peace and security in the state.

Pantami said the “Pantamiyya Movement” would announce its next political steps in due course, adding that the group remained committed to promoting good governance in Gombe State and across Nigeria.

The withdrawal letter was signed by Ibrahim M. Attahir, Esq., on behalf of the movement.

As of the time of filing this report, the Gombe State chapter of the APC had not responded to the allegations.