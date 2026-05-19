Police Arrest Suspect ‘Bullet’ Over Alleged Kidnapping, Others In Anambra

Police authorities in Anambra have arrested a 30-year-old man who is popularly known as “Bullet” for alleged involvement in a case of abduction, rape, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The spokesman of the Anambra Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to Ikenga, the suspect’s arm had a tattoo inscription: “Bullet” boldly written on it.

“During the operation, the operatives recovered one locally fabricated Beretta pistol and eight 9mm live ammunition rounds,” the police statement read in part.

“Preliminary information reveals that the suspect was positively identified in connection with an incident that occurred on 2nd May 2026, where he allegedly abducted and raped a female victim before police operatives rescued her.

“The victim was found with varying degrees of injuries on her body, while he fled the scene.”

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Police authorities in Anambra said the case will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigative proceedings.

They maintained their resolve to ensure the safety of residents and bring perpetrators of crime to justice, no matter how long it takes.

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