Police Arrest Suspected Bandit Informant In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old man, Surajo Isyaku, for alleged involvement in kidnapping, cattle rustling and supplying intelligence to armed bandits operating in Matazu Local Government Area and neighbouring communities.

The Command disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, DSP Abubakar Sadiq.

According to the statement, detectives acting on credible intelligence tracked and arrested the suspect on May 15, 2026, at about 4:00 p.m.

Police said the suspect confessed during interrogation to participating in several criminal activities linked to notorious armed groups terrorising parts of the state.

The statement said Isyaku admitted that he was introduced in 2024 to a suspected bandit kingpin identified as Bello by another accomplice, Babaye, who is currently at large.

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Investigators said the suspect confessed to participating in two kidnapping operations in Sayaya village, Matazu LGA, where victims allegedly paid a total ransom of ₦7 million. He reportedly received ₦900,000 as his share.

The police further stated that the suspect admitted inviting the bandit leader and his gang to Dukawa village on two separate occasions, during which 14 cows were allegedly rustled. He reportedly received ₦40,000 from the operations.

According to the Command, the suspect also confessed to participating in the April 5, 2026 attack on Sayaya village, where several houses were set ablaze and a police officer attached to the Matazu Division was killed.

The police said efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects, including Babaye, the alleged kingpin Bello and members of his gang.

Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Umar Fage, commended the operatives for what he described as swift and proactive action against criminal elements threatening peace in the state.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to sustaining the fight against kidnapping, cattle rustling and other violent crimes across Katsina State, while urging residents to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies.

“Investigation is in progress, and the suspect will be charged in court upon conclusion,” the statement added.