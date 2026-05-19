Police Kill Suspected Kidnap Kingpin In Ogun, Recover Arms And Cash

The Ogun State Police Command says its Anti-kidnapping Unit has killed “a notorious kidnap kingpin” during an intelligence-led operation in the Orile Ilugun Forest along the Abeokuta-Ibadan Expressway.

Officers also recovered an AK-47 rifle, ammunition, ₦2 million cash, and mobile phones.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, in a statement, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit stormed a criminal hideout in the Orile Ilugun Forest axis on Monday, 19th May 2026, following the release of a kidnap victim.

READ ALSO: Police Neutralise Two Suspected Kidnappers, Arrest Two In Ogun

The victim was abducted on 14th May 2026 at Nufats Fuel Station in Odeda, along the Abeokuta-Ibadan Expressway. He regained his freedom unharmed on Sunday, 18th May, at about 8:30 p.m.

Police said after the release, operatives intensified intelligence efforts to track down the gang. At about 6:00 a.m. on Monday, they located the hideout.

“On sighting the Police operatives, the kidnappers opened fire, resulting in a fierce gun duel. The operatives responded with superior tactical firepower, leading to the neutralisation of the gang’s kingpin, while other members fled into the forest with gunshot injuries,” he said in the statement.

Also recovered from the scene were one AK-47 rifle loaded with 20 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, ₦2 million in cash, and two mobile phones.

Police said the body of the neutralised person has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy, while the manhunt continues for the fleeing suspects.

The Command reiterated its commitment to ridding Ogun State of kidnappers and other violent criminals and urged residents to continue providing timely information to security agencies.

A few days ago, police authorities in the state said they neutralised two suspected kidnappers and arrested a suspected kidnapping kingpin, Seriki Mohammed Abdullahi, alongside another suspected gang member, Mohammed Bello.

The operation also led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle loaded with 10 rounds of 5.6mm ammunition, one single-barrelled gun, the sum of One Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (₦1,500,000) suspected to be ransom proceeds, several mobile phones, and a black bag.