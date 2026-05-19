Security Operatives Bust Kidnappers’ Hideouts In Edo, Arrest 12 Suspects

Troops of 4 Brigade, under 2 Division Nigerian Army, in conjunction with the other security agencies and the Edo State Security Corps, arrested a total of 12 suspected kidnappers during clearance operations that started on 12 May 2026 in Owan East and Esan South-East Local Government Areas of Edo State.

During the operation, code-named Operation KO SALO, troops cleared Ugbovbighan Village, Olelo Forest, and Egoro Amede Village and conducted cordon-and-search operations at the Rugan Fulani settlement.

Three suspected criminals, namely, Ishaya Obadis, aged 20, Markus Ballu, aged 35, and Godknows Owonoji, aged 30, were arrested at Olelo Forest.

Items recovered from the suspects included two motorcycles and two mobile phones. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were collaborators and logistics suppliers to kidnappers. Consequently, the suspects were handed over to the Ekpoma Police Division for further action.

In a related development, troops further cleared Ekeke Forest, Ishiolili Village, and Camp Sule Rugan Fulani, all in the Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State.

During the clearance operation, two suspects, namely, Bala Mahmood, aged 70, and Ibrahim Abdullahi, aged 25, were arrested. Items recovered from them included dangerous weapons and one small mobile phone. The suspects and recovered items were also handed over to the Ekpoma Police Division for further investigation and prosecution.

Similarly, troops proceeded to clear Uwarlor-Oke Forest in Esan North-East Local Government Area, as well as the Udo Government Reserve Forest in Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

During the operation, seven suspected kidnappers, namely, Isah Shehu, aged 25, Hamadu Safiyanu, aged 22, Tijani Shehu, aged 24, Yahaya Babangida, aged 25, Usman Hamza, aged 26, Abduladi Saleh, aged 23, and Gadafi Tukur, aged 27, were arrested within the Uwarlor-Oke Forest.

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Items recovered from the suspects included one motorcycle and two mobile phones. The suspects and recovered items were handed over to the Amendokhian Police Division for further action.

Also, troops, in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force and local vigilantes, conducted operations at Emu Forest in Emu, Esan South East Local Government Area, Edo State.

During the operation, troops extensively searched Otobo Camp and Nnamdo Camp; one locally made long-barrel gun and one motorcycle were recovered. Recovered items were deposited at the Ubiaja Police Division for further action. Troops continue with the ongoing operation aimed at ridding the state of criminal elements.

The Commander, 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Ahmed Balogun, commended the troops for their professionalism and charged them to sustain the operational tempo towards dismantling all kidnappers’ hideouts across Edo State.

He also reassured members of the public of the Brigade’s unwavering commitment to sustaining offensive operations aimed at eradicating kidnapping and protecting lives and property.

The Commander urged residents to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing operations. He further appreciated the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 2 Division, Major General Chinedu Nnebeife, for his strategic guidance and support, which he said has fostered operational excellence.