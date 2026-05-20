Abia No Longer Depends Solely On National Grid For Electricity — Gov Otti

Governor Alex Otti has said Abia State can no longer depend solely on the national grid for electricity supply, stressing that his administration is pursuing alternative power sources to support its industrialisation agenda.

Otti stated this while receiving the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Jennifer Adighije, in Abia State on Wednesday.

The governor said reliable electricity remains critical to the economic growth of major commercial centres such as Umuahia and Aba, adding that the state government is ready to partner with any organisation capable of improving power supply.

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According to him, what matters most to the state is the availability of stable electricity, whether through the national grid or alternative energy sources.

In her remarks, Adighije disclosed that the 450-megawatt section of the Alaoji Power Plant has been restored after years of collapse.

She said the facility is now expected to inject about 375 megawatts of electricity into the national grid.

The NDPHC boss assured the Abia State Government of improved electricity supply and pledged the company’s support for the state’s industrialisation drive through enhanced power generation and distribution.