Ex-Gov Lalong, Former Reps Deputy Speaker, Others Win APC NASS Primaries In Plateau

The Plateau State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded its National Assembly primary elections, producing dramatic victories, political comebacks, and a major upset ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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In the senatorial contests, former governor Simon Lalong clinched the ticket for Plateau South, former Senate minority leader Simon Mwadkwon emerged as the APC candidate for Plateau North, while David Barji secured the ticket for Plateau Central.

Others declared winners are former lawmaker Beni Lar for Langtang South Federal Constituency, Dachung Musa Bagos for Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency, and Yusuf Gagdi for Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency.

Also included are a former House of Representatives deputy speaker, Idris Wase, for Wase Federal Constituency, and Dalyop Fom for Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency.

The primaries also produced one of the biggest surprises of the exercise as serving senator Diket Plang lost his bid to return to the Senate, signaling a major shift within the party’s political structure in the state.

Interestingly, some politicians who lost their seats through court judgments after the 2023 elections, including Mwadkwon, Bagos, and Beni Lar, have now staged political comebacks through the APC primaries.

Chairman of the electoral committee, Stella Okotete, said the exercise was conducted peacefully and in strict compliance with party rules.

“I am delighted to report that the elections were peaceful, transparent, credible, and conducted in strict compliance with the guidelines of the All Progressives Congress and in accordance with the APC constitution,” she stated.

Speaking at the APC Secretariat, Kalwa House in Jos, Okotete announced the emergence of candidates across the state’s federal constituencies and senatorial districts.

Okotete called on party members to remain united ahead of the general elections.

“While one person may emerge as the candidate, every aspirant remains a valuable part of our collective journey. The primaries are over, the great task of victory at the general elections now lies ahead,” she said.

“A united party is an unstoppable force. When we stand together in one vision and one purpose, no challenge is too great, and no victory is beyond the reach of the APC,” she added.