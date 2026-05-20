Kaduna Assembly Speaker, Deputy, Majority Leader Secure APC Tickets Through Consensus

The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Dahiru Liman, alongside the Deputy Speaker, Henry Danjuma, and the Majority Leader, Munira Tanimu, have secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) tickets for their respective constituencies through consensus affirmation exercises held across the state.

Liman emerged as the APC candidate for Makera State Constituency after being unanimously affirmed as the sole consensus aspirant during the party’s primary exercise attended by party officials, leaders and supporters.

The Returning Officer, Ezekiel Gode, declared him returned following affirmation votes from the five voting areas in the constituency.

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Similarly, Danjuma clinched the APC ticket for Kagarko State Constituency after party members across the wards endorsed him in an unopposed affirmation process.

The Returning Officer, Abdulrahman Jere, confirmed his emergence at the local government collation centre.

Also returned unopposed was Tanimu, the only female member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, who secured the APC ticket for Lere East Constituency after a peaceful exercise conducted across the constituency’s six wards.

The Returning Officer, Aminu Yaro, officially declared her the party’s candidate during the collation in Saminaka.

Meanwhile, several APC aspirants contesting for seats in the Kaduna State House of Assembly voluntarily stepped down and endorsed the party’s consensus candidates in what party leaders described as efforts to strengthen unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on behalf of the aspirants, an aspirant for Kaka/Gogi Constituency in Birnin Gwari, Abdulrazaq Shuibu Labbo, said the decision followed consultations and interventions by Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani aimed at sustaining harmony within the APC.

He reaffirmed the group’s support for the governor’s leadership and the party’s success in Kaduna State and across the country ahead of the 2027 elections.

Among those who withdrew from the race are Abdulrazaq Shuibu Labbo (Kaka/Gogi, Birnin Gwari), Mustapha Adam (Giwa West), Deborah Musa (Lere West), Isah Nasidi (Doka/Gabasawa) and Kabiru Bale Ahmed (Kawo).