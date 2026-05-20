Ojude Oba Festival: Organisers Dispel Suspension Rumour

The Organising Committee of the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival has dispelled rumours that the annual socio-cultural celebration may be suspended as a result of the demise of the late Oba Sikiru Adetona, revealing that the revered monarch had expressly warned against halting the festival during any period of interregnum.

The committee disclosed this during a press briefing held at the palace in Ijebu Ode to herald the 2026 edition of the globally celebrated cultural event themed, “Ojude Oba 2026: Celebrating the Legacy of Oba Sikiru Adetona.”

The briefing was attended by members of the organising committee, sponsors, partners, and cultural stakeholders, many of whom also showcased their products and services at the venue.

Speaking during the event, the Coordinator of the festival, Professor Fassy Yusuf, said the committee considered it necessary to publicly clarify the position of the late monarch following speculations in some quarters that the festival might be suspended after his passing.

According to Yusuf, the late Awujale made it abundantly clear before his death that the festival must continue irrespective of any royal transition.

He explained that the 2026 edition would not only celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Ijebu people but also honour the enduring legacy of Oba Adetona, whose reign spanned 65 years and transformed Ijebuland socially, culturally, and economically.

“The 2026 edition of Ojude Oba Festival is not only a celebration of culture and heritage, but also a solemn tribute to the longest reigning monarch in the history of Ijebuland — a revered royal icon whose legacies remain indelible,” he said.

He added that recent campaigns and insinuations, particularly the narrative of “No Awujale, No Ojude Oba,” attempted to create uncertainty around the continuity of the festival, but stressed that the cultural institution transcends personalities.

“The Ojude Oba Festival transcends individuals. It is deeply rooted in the identity, pride, and unity of the Ijebu people,” he stated.

Yusuf noted that suspending the festival because of the monarch’s death would have negatively affected cultural preservation, tourism, commerce, and the global standing of the Ijebu nation.

He maintained that the late monarch strongly believed the festival should flourish eternally as a sacred institution of the people.

“It is with great pride and confidence that we announce to the world that the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival shall hold with all its grandeur and splendour by the grace of Almighty God,” he added.

The coordinator described the late Adetona as a courageous and visionary monarch whose reign witnessed transformational development across Ijebuland.

He further explained that although the festival originated as an Islamic celebration, it has evolved into a major cultural event embraced by Muslims, Christians, traditional worshippers, and people from diverse backgrounds.

According to him, the festival, which has a history spanning more than a century, remains one of the strongest symbols of religious tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and communal harmony in Nigeria.

Yusuf said the grand finale of the annual celebration, traditionally held on the third day after Eid-el-Kabir, now attracts millions of visitors and participants from across Nigeria and the diaspora.

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He highlighted some of the major attractions of the festival to include colourful cultural pageantry by various age-grade groups known as Regberegbe, who usually appear in elaborate traditional attire.

He also pointed to the celebrated equestrian parade by descendants of ancient Ijebu warlords, describing it as one of the festival’s most captivating spectacles.

According to the committee, no fewer than 25 distinguished families of warlords and warrior lineages are expected to participate in the horse-riding procession during the 2026 edition.

The committee stated that the horse riders would arrive at the arena in an organised ceremonial procession reflecting the discipline, valour, and cultural heritage of the Ijebu people.

Beyond entertainment and culture, Yusuf said the festival also provides opportunities for prayers, communal reflection, developmental initiatives, and family reunions.

He added that the event has become a major driver of economic activities across Ijebuland, with businesses witnessing increased commercial patronage before, during, and after the celebration.

The organisers further disclosed that the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has been invited as the Special Guest of Honour for the 2026 edition.

Also expected at the event are the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, his wife, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, and the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa.

The committee noted that previous editions of the festival had hosted several prominent national figures, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and businessman Aliko Dangote, among others.”