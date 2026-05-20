PDP Endorses Dan Lawan, Nura Khalil As Consensus Senatorial Candidates In Katsina

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State has endorsed Hamisu Gambo, popularly known as Dan Lawan, as its consensus candidate for Katsina Central Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement took place during an affirmation ceremony held at the PDP headquarters in Katsina on Wednesday, with party leaders, supporters, traditional rulers and religious leaders in attendance.

Speaking at the event, the PDP leader in the state and governorship candidate, Yakubu Lado Danmarke, expressed satisfaction with the turnout of party supporters, saying the enthusiasm shown by members reflected growing confidence in the PDP ahead of the elections.

According to him, the PDP’s method of selecting candidates differs from that of the ruling party because it prioritises competence, pedigree and proven performance.

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“We are optimistic that the PDP will emerge victorious. We must wake up and make a difference by eradicating poverty and insecurity among our people if given the mandate,” he said.

Lado also thanked party supporters, as well as traditional and religious leaders, for their continued support and commitment to the PDP’s rebuilding efforts in Katsina State.

Earlier, the Katsina State PDP Chairman, Nura Amadi Kurfi, commended Lado for what he described as his consistent support and dedication to the growth of the party.

He said the successful affirmation exercise showed that the PDP was regaining strength and reconnecting with grassroots supporters across the state.

Kurfi also announced that the party would hold another affirmation event on Sunday to endorse Lado as the PDP’s consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

He described Lado as a leader determined to “rescue Katsina State from the present administration’s ugly leadership style,” while also highlighting his support for education through the sponsorship of students from secondary to tertiary institutions.

Meanwhile, the PDP also endorsed Nura Khalil as its consensus candidate for Funtua Senatorial District.

Khalil was the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party in the 2023 governorship election before joining the PDP.