Police Arrest Suspect After Attempted Lynching Of Two Women In Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a 22-year-old suspect following the mob assault and attempted lynching of two women along Ring Road 3 in Uyo, the state capital.

It also announced a manhunt for others involved in the attack.

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The Command described the incident as a barbaric act of ‘jungle justice,’ warning that all those linked to mob violence, torture, and extrajudicial attacks would be prosecuted.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, indicated that the incident occurred at about 9:45 a.m when an irate mob allegedly stripped the two women naked, assaulted them, and attempted to lynch them over allegations yet to be verified by lawful authorities.

The statement disclosed that the victims were rescued after the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Health, Ekem John, reportedly witnessed the attack while on his way to work and alerted security operatives after noticing that one of the women had sustained severe injuries and was bleeding profusely.

According to the statement, police operatives swiftly mobilised to the scene, dispersed the mob, and evacuated the victims to a medical facility where they are currently receiving treatment and responding positively.

The police said that one suspect from Ikot Ekwere in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area was arrested at the scene for allegedly inciting the mob and calling for the execution of the women.

Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, has ordered a comprehensive manhunt for all those connected with the attack.

Azare warned that Akwa Ibom State would not be allowed to descend into lawlessness where citizens are brutalised by mobs under any guise, stressing that no allegation justified public humiliation, torture, or attempted murder.

He reiterated that every suspect remains innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction and urged residents to report suspected offenders to security agencies instead of taking the law into their own hands.

The police also commended the intervention of the health commissioner, noting that his swift response helped save the lives of the victims.

The Command, however, reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property as well as maintaining law and order across the state.