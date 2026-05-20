Taraba APC Governorship Aspirant David Kente Steps Aside From Race

A frontline governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, David Sabo Kente, has withdrawn from the race ahead of the party’s governorship primary election.

Kente announced his decision after what he described as extensive consultations with stakeholders across and outside the state.

According to him, the move was taken in the interest of peace, unity and political stability in Taraba State and within the APC.

He denied claims that his withdrawal was influenced by financial inducement, insisting that no one “settled” him to step aside from the contest.

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Kente also expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing APC primary process in the state, saying he had lost confidence in the exercise and doubted whether the party would produce a credible candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

“I have also observed with dismay the ongoing primaries of our dear party in the state and have come to the conclusion that nothing good can possibly come out of it,” he said.

The APC chieftain, however, did not endorse any aspirant or direct his supporters on who to back ahead of the primary.

Explaining the circumstances surrounding his decision to contest, Kente said he joined the race following pressure from residents who believed the current administration had not met expectations.

He claimed his popularity and acceptance across the state placed him in a strong position ahead of other aspirants.

Kente also disclosed that Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, visited him shortly after his arrival in Jalingo and appealed to him to allow him complete his remaining four-year tenure.

According to him, while consultations were ongoing, he came under pressure from political, religious and ethnic leaders calling for stability in the state and the party.

Despite withdrawing from the race, Kente urged his supporters to remain calm, loyal to the APC and committed to the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He added that he would continue consultations and provide further direction to his supporters in the coming days.