UK Mulls New £5m ‘Invite-Only’ Residency Visa For Foreign Investors

The United Kingdom is considering the launch of a new “invite-only” residency visa for wealthy foreigners willing to invest at least £5 million into strategic sectors of the British economy.

The proposal signals a major shift in Britain’s approach to investment migration after the country scrapped its Tier 1 Investor Visa in 2022 over concerns tied to illicit financial flows, weak oversight, and the growing use of the scheme by politically exposed individuals.

A Bloomberg report noted that under the proposed framework, qualifying investors and entrepreneurs would receive up to three years of UK residency in exchange for investments directed toward government-priority sectors such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, life sciences, and fast-growing technology companies.

Unlike the previous system, the new residency pathway is expected to operate on a selective invitation-only basis, giving British authorities greater control over both the source of capital and the sectors receiving investment allocations.

Countries across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East have intensified efforts to attract globally mobile wealth through tax incentives, residency pathways, and business-friendly regulatory environments.

The United Arab Emirates has emerged as one of the strongest beneficiaries of this trend, attracting wealthy individuals, entrepreneurs, athletes, and business owners seeking lower taxes and more flexible residency structures.

The planned visa programme comes as the UK government seeks to reposition Britain as a competitive destination for global capital amid slower economic growth, post-Brexit investment pressures, and increasing competition from countries offering alternative residency incentives to wealthy individuals.

Officials are reportedly aiming to attract entrepreneurs and investors capable of supporting long-term business expansion, innovation, and job creation rather than passive investors focused solely on asset preservation.

The renewed interest in investor migration also reflects broader changes within the global wealth ecosystem, where governments are increasingly redesigning residency programmes to prioritise productive economic activity over real estate-driven capital inflows.

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The proposal could also attract interest from high-net-worth individuals across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East seeking access to the UK’s financial markets, education system, legal infrastructure, and broader global business network.