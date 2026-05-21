APC Moves Kwara Gov Primary To Friday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State has postponed its governorship primary election earlier scheduled for Thursday, shifting the exercise to Friday, May 22, 2026.

The postponement was announced in an official notice issued by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Abdulwaheed Babatunde, in Kwara.

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“The APC Governorship Primary, earlier scheduled to hold today, Thursday, 21st May 2026, has been postponed.

“The new date for the Governorship Primary is now Friday, 22nd May 2026. All aspirants and party faithful are advised to take note,” the statement read.

No reason was officially given for the postponement.

The state party chairman, Sunday Fagbemi, confirmed the shift to newsmen.

“We don’t have details for the cancellation other than the fact that the team from the national office came and instructed that the election be held tomorrow,” Fagbemi said.

However, barely a few hours before the postponement of the primary in the state, eight aspirants, early Thursday, stepped down for Abdulfatai Seriki, said to be Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s preferred successor.

Seriki had, on Wednesday evening, held strategic engagements with fellow aspirants and key stakeholders in the state, during which they unanimously resolved to support his candidature in the interest of unity and continuity of the governor’s achievements.

Those who pledged support for Seriki were Salako Oluwatoyin, Captain Ahmad Mahmoud, Wale Sulaiman, Mohammed Bio, Toyin Alabi, Aisha Patigi, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi.

The meeting ended with a renewed commitment to party cohesion, issue-based engagement, and a peaceful primary process capable of further strengthening the APC in Kwara State.

Further indications suggest that more aspirants may step down ahead of the primary election.

The development comes amid ongoing governorship and legislative primaries being conducted by the APC across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party had earlier released its revised timetable for the primaries after adjusting dates for some key exercises.

In several northern states, APC primaries have already produced candidates through either direct contests or consensus arrangements.

In Katsina State, Governor Dikko Radda secured the ticket under what party leaders described as a consensus arrangement aimed at strengthening unity within the APC.

Similarly, the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, emerged as the flagbearer of the party on Thursday.

In Kano State, Governor Abba Yusuf was recently cleared by the party to seek a second term.

APC primaries in states, including Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, and Niger, produced a mixture of elected and consensus candidates for various legislative positions, although some exercises witnessed protests and allegations of candidate imposition.

The Kwara governorship primary is expected to attract significant attention as party members await the emergence of the APC candidate for the 2027 governorship election in the state.

The incumbent governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is currently in his second term in office.