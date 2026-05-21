APC Primaries: Sanwo-Olu Hails Turnout, Describes Lagos Poll As Free, Fair

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended voters for turning out in large numbers to support the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state governorship primary election.

Governor Sanwo-Olu arrived at Ward E3, St. Stephen’s (WAEC) School, Lagos Island, alongside his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, at about 11:44 a.m. on Thursday to participate in the exercise.

Speaking after casting his vote, the governor described the primary election as peaceful, orderly, and a reflection of internal party democracy.

He noted that the direct primary process gave party members at the ward level the opportunity to participate freely in the emergence of the party’s governorship candidate.

Sanwo-Olu also stated that electoral officials and party representatives were on the ground to ensure the credibility of the exercise.

READ ALSO: Hamzat Lauds Peaceful APC Primary In Lagos

The governor praised the atmosphere at the venue, where about 1,810 people participated in the exercise, describing it as calm and family-like despite the large crowd that gathered before noon.

Declaring his support for Deputy Governor Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu expressed confidence that the APC consensus candidate would emerge as the party’s flag-bearer and go on to win the governorship election.

He also commended APC officials from Abuja and the party leadership for conducting the exercise peacefully and transparently.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, Alade Folawiyo, described the turnout as massive and impressive.

Folawiyo expressed confidence that Hamzat would consolidate on the achievements of the Sanwo-Olu administration if elected governor of the state.

He passed a vote of confidence in the deputy governor, saying he possesses the experience and understanding required to govern the state effectively at all levels.

The Lagos Island chairman added that continuity in leadership would help sustain ongoing infrastructural development and security improvements across the state.